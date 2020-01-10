Durie Hill Bowling Club's Phillip Huwyler won a disabled pairs national title at the 2020 Summerset National Singles & Pairs in Christchurch this week.

Huwyler teamed with Cambridge's Bruce Sayers to enter the B5-B8 pairs tournament, held at the same time as the able-bodied tournaments with several competitors entering both.

Games for all the titles were held at the Papanui Club from January 2 to Wednesday, with B5-B8 pairs games also being held at the Fendalton Bowling Club.

On Monday, skip Huwyler and Sayers entered the ten team tournament and won all three of their main draw games, by margins of 20-16, 19-16 and 23-12.

In the semifinals, they defeated another composite team of Graham Marshall and Michael Reynolds to make the final against Carolyn Crawford and Bruce Wakefield, who have teamed together several times at national tournaments.

Both pairs had been the only teams to win all three of their games coming into the post section semifinals, meaning they were unbeaten, and it was Huwyler and Sayers who kept their streak going to claim the title with a 17-11 victory.