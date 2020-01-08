Interest in tomorrow evening's main Accell "Leading The Way In Canine Therapy" open class 520m event (Race 9) at Hatrick has intensified after current low flying short course sprinter Trojan Hoarse accepted for it.

He has strongly won his last seven sprints, with virtually all of them being delivered by him dictating the pace to his race rivals.

The step up in race distance by this Lisa Cole-prepared classy greyhound is undoubtedly owing to next Friday's 520m heats for the $46,000 Hatrick Classic at Group 1 level.

Trojan Hoarse was a proven 520m chaser at top level last season, as seen by his pace-making victory in the $46,000 New Zealand Breeders' Stakes.

He also added the New Zealand Derby (457m) title to his CV, with those Group 1 wins earning him a finalist position for last season's NZ Greyhound of the Year consideration.

Trojan Hoarse will be sighted racing from the four trap tomorrow evening.

He's going to have to adopt those pace-making tactics here, as others in the event are likely to apply early pressure to him.

Kennelmate Big Time Maple caught the eye when she delivered her sound fresh up 520m third last Friday.

She would have benefited from that outing and a bold effort can be expected from her from trap two here.

Big Time Izzy led throughout when she delivered her 30.39s win over 520m on Friday.

She'll be looking to use similar tactics from her seven trap draw.

Both Big Time Ocean and Bigtime Rod are both capable of featuring.

Looking to deny the Cole kennel a post race podium clean sweep is the Gary and Sandra Fredrickson-trained Hey Fernando, who is ideally drawn in the one trap here.

He was gallant in the manner that he chased home Big Time Izzy to come second by three lengths last Friday.

It was career win No 58 for the professional sprinter Sir Duggie last Friday.

He led all the way from the one trap to deliver his 17.63s victory over 305m.

He is poised to do likewise from the same trap for Cole in the Quality Inn Wanganui 305m sprint (Race 8).

The Cole kennel blazed through a season milestone during Monday's meeting at the Manawatu Raceway.

When the consistent chaser Bigtime Levi won his 457m race he became the 400th winner from the Cole kennels for the current racing season.

He also brought up a million dollars in season stake earnings for the kennel.

Cole completed Wednesday's Hatrick meeting sitting on a staggering 409 training successes for the 2019/20 season.