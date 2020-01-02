New Year racing continues with a tidy looking 12-race card at Hatrick this evening which includes a strong looking open class 520m event (race 9).

Bigtime Rod has been flying at the Manawatu Raceway lately stylishly winning his 457m assignments for his conditioner Lisa Cole, who has accepted six contenders for this race. He has drawn to maintain his hot form from his handy one trap draw.

Kennelmate Big Time Ocean owns volumes of early pace and this midget sized greyhound is likely to attempt a pace-making win from trap seven here.

Another Cole runner adds plenty of interest here with Big Time Maple resuming racing from an extended spell. She was put aside after she was run down late during a heat for the New Zealand Cup. Drawing trap eight here presents her with swooping claims.

Looking to prevent a total Cole postrace podium occupation is the Gary and Sandra Fredrickson prepared Hey Fernando. He has been gallant when sighted chasing home Bigtime Rod in his latest Manawatu 457m races. He is capable of contesting the pace and he can make things rather interesting for a long way by using that tactic.

The evergreen short course sprinter Sir Duggie has drawn to secure his 58th career win from the ace trap in the race 4 open class 305m sprint for Cole.

He lost all claims when he copped a decent early bump in last Friday's open class 305m dash. He can effectively use his early pace to lead throughout in this dash.

Kennel-mate Big Time Chance will exit from the opposite end of the traps wearing the pink racing vest. He is capable of slipping around the outer from out there.

The Marcie Flipp trained Eye Far is making his return to open class sprinting here. He can apply pressure to the Cole prepared sprinters after jumping from trap two following his pace-making 17.69s C4 305m win last Friday.

The omen bet for the evening comes along in the race 10 Happy Birthday Wendy Kite intermediate grade 305m sprint. The Kite family headed by dad Fred along with another daughter Suzie has been long time Wanganui based industry participants.

Wendy is lining up her sprinter Waterloo Girl in her race and she looms as a potential combo's booster in the dash even from her poor trap five draw.