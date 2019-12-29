Great Whanganui mates Fraser Auret and Johnathan Parkes finally cracked the century when first starter Massiff Princess won on debut at New Plymouth on Friday.

Amazingly, Auret has now trained 251 winners in his relatively short career and Parkes has now been on 100 of them. Many of those wins have also been for arguably Auret's No 1 owner John Bromley who bred and races Massiff Princess.

Immediately after the race Auret praised Parkes' work ethic and undoubted ability in the saddle, but also cited their friendship as a major factor in achieving the milestone.

An impressive front-running performance to win by the well-related Massiff Princess brought up a significant milestone Auret and Parkes had been hunting for the last few months.

Sent forward to dispute the pace by Parkes, Massiff Princess was keen in her work and soon had the field well spread out in her wake. Given a breather approaching the home bend the 4-year-old Iffraaj mare maintained a bold gallop to fend off the challenge of runner-up Zealand by a neat length at the line.

The victory made it win number 100 for the pair as a combination and was particularly fitting that it was aboard a Bromley-bred and owned galloper given the rich success the pair have enjoyed with Bromley runners, including multiple Group One winner Julinsky Prince.

With Auret having now trained 251 winners, the relationship with Parkes has been invaluable and one that Auret was quick to acknowledge after giving a brief insight into his impressive debutant.

"She's a nice staying type of mare that has taken five trials and about two years to get her here," Auret said.

"She does have a lot to learn but when the penny drops, I think there is a handy horse there.

"It is very special (the victory) and especially as it is on one of John Bromley's horses.

"It's a huge thank you to Johnathan. He has an amazing work ethic and we have a lot of special memories."

Parkes was also delighted with the result although he admitted that Massiff Princess had proven to a be a real handful during the race.

"It's only her first start and she is still pretty green as she has to learn to relax a bit more," he said.

"All and all she has raced good and has managed to pull the win off.

"Fraser has always given me a lot of support over the years, along with his owners, so it's terrific to get the 100 wins together."

Parkes quickly brought up a double for the day when successful aboard the Jaime-Lee Lupton-trained Aquila Star in the fourth race on the programme.