The open class short course sprinters take centre stage during tomorrow evening's Hatrick meeting when they contest their The Rock 95.2FM 305m dash for Race 9.

This sprint presents the sharp Lisa Cole-prepared 57 time race winning sprinter Sir Duggie, with a sound opportunity of regaining winning form leaping from his six trap draw.

He has been matching his paws lately with his kennelmate Trojan Hoarse, who has completely dominated the recent Friday 305m sprints.

This month's Group 2 Wanganui Toyota Dash For Cash winner has been allowed to bypass this meeting as he's currently engaged in a feature 375m sprint series at the Cambridge Raceway.

It comes as no surprise to see Cole-trained sprinters completely dominating this event, with the kennel providing another six contenders.

Bigtime Banjo strode to a pace-making 17.66s win for C4 305m last Friday.

His claims for his return to open class sprinting hinge on the race start he makes from trap three.

He will divert out wide as he heads into the first turn and in doing so he is likely to present a rails racing passage to trap one drawn Bigtime Pearl.

Presented with swooping claims from their wide draws are Bigtime Lizzie (seven) and Big Time Lebron (eight).

The C3 intermediate graded greyhounds provide the main 520m casing action when they contest their Accell Therapy Race 10 event.

Again, it is a Cole kennel-dominated field which sees Bigtime Acacia securing the draw advantage via her trap one draw.

Bigtime Lilah has recently dropped back in class and she can feature in this event.

The trap eight drawn Gazza's Girl is perfectly boxed for her racing style for her conditioners Gary and Sandra Fredrickson.

She is a renowned wide racing chaser who owns a strong finish.

Gazza's Girl can snare a portion on the stake in this event.