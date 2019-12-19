The intermediate graded greyhounds provide the main 520m event (Race 10) during tomorrow evening's chasing action at the Hatrick Raceway.

Big Time Ocean actually secured her open class chasing stripes via her dominant Manawatu 457m win in 26.02s on Monday, and the Lisa Cole-prepared midget sized 24kg greyhound receives a bonus C4 outing here.

She was the bold runnerup in the recent $46,000 Accell Therapy Spion Rose Cup at Group 1 level over 520m.

Her early pace is an asset and she can capitalise on her bonus C4 opportunity by adopting pace-making tactics here.

Advertisement

Big Time Ocean's kennelmates Bigtime Bret (trap one) and Bigtime Lilah (two) have drawn to make their presence felt in this event.

Earlier this month, Fifi was a stylish 30.19s feature 520m race winner, after she hopped away from the eight trap.

She has drawn the same trap tomorrow evening for her locally-based conditioner John McArthur, and she won both of her previous races when she was sighted wearing the pink racing vest.

Looking to inject some value into the race combos is another locally-prepared chaser in Tyson's Quest.

Brian Marsh will load away his charge into the tricky five trap here.

This former open class chaser has the ability to begin smartly and he holds post-race podium claims if he does so here.

There are two open class 305m sprints carded tomorrow evening with interest centring on the Race 9 rematch from last Friday between the Cole-prepared gun short course sprinters Trojan Hoarse and Sir Duggie.

These two went paw-to-paw last Friday with the recent $16,000 Wanganui Toyota Dash For Cash winner Trojan Hoarse, easing clear during the run home to claim his tidy 17.28s win.

Advertisement

Another pair of kennelmates Bigtime Eve and Bigtime Shine look likely to offer some opposition to them.

Race 7 is another open class 305m sprint, although this field does contain a number of C4 graded sprinters.

Bigtime Sheer has recently dropped back into the C4 ranks, however she is fresh up this evening, following her November 6 semifinal miss in the Group 1 Galaxy Sprint 295m.

A bold dash can be expected from her in this sprint.

Others to consider here include the inside drawn pair of Cole sprinters Bigtime Ziggy and Bigtime Pearl.