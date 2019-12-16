Whanganui Collegiate's 1st XV star and sevens exponent Semi Vodosese finished his outstanding 2019 season with another championship final appearence, as his NZ Fijians side made the World Schools Sevens final in Auckland on Saturday.

Unbeaten, NZ Fijians came up one match short, as New Zealand Condor won the 16-team boys tournament with a 43-5 victory in the cup final.

Fellow Collegiate player Dillon Adrole also played the tournament with his selection in the Samoan Barbarians squad, alongside former Rangitikei College player Faleseu Tauailoto, now at Feilding High School.

The Samoan Barbarians made the cup quarterfinals, but were beaten by NZ Maori 21-12, which moved them over to the plate semifinals, where they lost to Tongan Barbarians 39-0.

Advertisement

In pool play on Friday at Bell Park, Vodosese's NZ Fijians topped Pool C by defeating NZ Niue (26-24), Sydney Pasifika (38-12) and then Tongan Barbarians (12-10).

In Pool D, Samoan Barbarians defeated Two Blues Sydney (24-5) and Vanuatu Barbarians (20-7), before meeting the likewise unbeaten Fiji Schools side, who beat them 33-12.

The results put both of the Collegiate player's sides into Saturday's cup quarterfinals, with the Samoans losing to NZ Maori to move to the plate, while NZ Fijians defeated the USA All Americans 12-7.

In the cup semifinals, NZ Fijians defeated Australia 17-12, getting revenge for their Fiji Schools brethren who had lost to the Aussies in the quarterfinals.

New Zealand Condor defeated NZ Maori 26-12 in the other semifinal, and continued their good form with the big win in the championship game.

Three members of the Condor squad were subsquently named in the boys 'tournament team', with Dan Sinkinson selected the overall MVP.

The 16-team girls tournament was won by Australia, who defeated Japan 21-12 in the cup final.