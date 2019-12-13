The Central Hinds and their Whanganui co-captain Jessica Watkin got their Dream11 Super Smash campaign off to a winning start with a 19-run win over the Canterbury Magicians at Lincoln today.

Batting first, the Hinds raised 137-7 from their 20 overs, with Watkin scoring 17 from 12 balls at the top of the order

Opening partner Emily Cunningham went on to make 36 from 33 balls, while wicketkeeper Natalie Dodd came in at No 3 and top scored with 43 from 42, as they all anchored the run chase, with the middle order including Wanganui representative Kerry Tomlinson dismissed in single figures.

In reply, Canterbury were restricted to 118-9 at the end of their innings.

Watkin opened the bowling with her spin and picked up a wicket in the first over, finishing with a conservative 1-15 from her maximum four overs.

Rosemary Mair was even harder to get away, with 2-6 including one maiden from her four overs, while Watkin's fellow co-captain Hannah Rowe took 3-27.

The Hinds will now play the Northern Spirit at Bert Sutcliffe Oval tomorow morning.

The Central Districts team and their Unreal Grass Wicket Wanganui allrounder Akhil Kumar finished the National Under 19 tournament with one win and two losses from their Twenty20 games this week in Lincoln.

After being hammered by the champions Auckland by 10 wickets on Monday, Central Districts got revenge the following day with a six wicket win in the opening Twenty20 game.

Restricting Auckland to 113-9, with Kumar not required to bowl but assisting in a run out, Central Districts then reached 114-4 at the end of 19 overs.

Wednesday's game was against Canterbury, who held Central Districts back enough to secure a narrow eight run win.

Canterbury reached 161-9 from their 20 overs, while Central Districts lost key wickets in the second half of their chase to bat out to 153-7, Kumar being dismissed in the last over for two.

Central Districts finished their tournament with a 28 run loss to Northern Districts on Thursday.

Northern were dismissed off the second-to-last ball for 160, with Kumar taking 1-16 from his three overs.

Again, in the second half of the run chase, Central faltered and batted out to 132-8, Kumar dismissed for a duck.