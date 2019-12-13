The annual Pak 'n Save Whanganui 3 Bridges Marathon is underway tomorrow morning along the Whanganui riverfront.

There are eight race length events and disciplines on the 10.5km long course, starting with the full marathon walk setting off at 6am to undertake four laps, with the marathon run following at 7am.

The half marathons, 5km fun races and quarter marathon events will also depart and various intervals afterwards.

All races start and finish on Taupo Quay between the Union Boat Club and Moutoa Gardens.

Prize giving is 1.30pm.