The Central Stags and Hinds teams for the start of their respective Dream 11 Super Smash tournaments tomorrow have been named.

Whanganui's Jessica Watkin is the new co-captain, alongside Manawatu's Hannah Rowe, for the Hinds team as they will face the Canterbury Magicians in Lincoln.

Fellow Wanganui women's representative Kerry Tomlinson is also included, but not Esther Lanser.

Meanwhile, former Whanganui Collegiate old boy and Wanganui representative Tom Bruce will captain the Stags against the Northern Knights at Napier's McLean Park.

Current Wanganui rep Ben Smith is not included.

The teams are

CENTRAL STAGS v KNIGHTS

Dream11 Super Smash (M) - Round One

Free admission



McLean Park, Napier

7.10pm live on SKY Sport

Tom BRUCE (captain)

Josh CLARKSON

Dane CLEAVER (w)

Jayden LENNOX

Christian LEOPARD

Willem LUDICK

Kieran NOEMA-BARNETT

Ajaz PATEL

Seth RANCE

Ryan WATSON

Ben WHEELER

George WORKER

Unavailable - injury/recovery: Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Bevan Small, Blair Tickner, Will Young



CENTRAL HINDS v CANTERBURY MAGICIANS

Dream11 Super Smash (F) - Centralised Rounds

Free admission

Lincoln No.3, Lincoln

10am

Hannah ROWE (co-captain)

Jess WATKIN (co-captain)

Georgia ATKINSON

Kate BAXTER

Emily CUNNINGHAM

Natalie DODD (w)

Mikaela GREIG

Claudia GREEN

Melissa HANSEN

Rosemary MAIR

Monique REES

Kerry TOMLINSON

Anlo VAN DEVENTER