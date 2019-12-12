The Central Stags and Hinds teams for the start of their respective Dream 11 Super Smash tournaments tomorrow have been named.
Whanganui's Jessica Watkin is the new co-captain, alongside Manawatu's Hannah Rowe, for the Hinds team as they will face the Canterbury Magicians in Lincoln.
Fellow Wanganui women's representative Kerry Tomlinson is also included, but not Esther Lanser.
Meanwhile, former Whanganui Collegiate old boy and Wanganui representative Tom Bruce will captain the Stags against the Northern Knights at Napier's McLean Park.
Current Wanganui rep Ben Smith is not included.
The teams are
CENTRAL STAGS v KNIGHTS
Dream11 Super Smash (M) - Round One
Free admission
McLean Park, Napier
7.10pm live on SKY Sport
Tom BRUCE (captain)
Josh CLARKSON
Dane CLEAVER (w)
Jayden LENNOX
Christian LEOPARD
Willem LUDICK
Kieran NOEMA-BARNETT
Ajaz PATEL
Seth RANCE
Ryan WATSON
Ben WHEELER
George WORKER
Unavailable - injury/recovery: Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Bevan Small, Blair Tickner, Will Young
CENTRAL HINDS v CANTERBURY MAGICIANS
Dream11 Super Smash (F) - Centralised Rounds
Free admission
Lincoln No.3, Lincoln
10am
Hannah ROWE (co-captain)
Jess WATKIN (co-captain)
Georgia ATKINSON
Kate BAXTER
Emily CUNNINGHAM
Natalie DODD (w)
Mikaela GREIG
Claudia GREEN
Melissa HANSEN
Rosemary MAIR
Monique REES
Kerry TOMLINSON
Anlo VAN DEVENTER