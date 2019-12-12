Numerous competitive races has been carded for tomorrow evening's Hatrick meeting following last Friday's hugely successful big-ticket 12 race card, which was highlighted by 23-year-old Sam Lozell becoming the youngest conditioner to train a Group 1 race winner.

He's All Shine was having just his second New Zealand race start for Lozell after receiving the call up from the reserves bench to contest the $46,000 Accell Therapy Spion Rose Cup final over 520m.

He's All Shine seized his opportunity, as after settling handy to the early pace, he extended strongly during the run home to nail his 30.05s victory.

He ran down the Lisa Cole-prepared Big Time Ocean, who gamely held for her second placing in what was a real blanket finish for the minor placings.

It was a determined effort from Big Time Ocean, who is a midget sized greyhound, weighing in at a feather weight 23.7kg.

She receives an opportunity of going one better from her kind two trap draw in the 520m Race 7 event this evening.

The main open class 520m event is Race 8, which features two Cole-prepared chasers who fought out a closely contested finish in Monday's open class 457m race in Manawatu.

There was just a head separating winner Bigtime Shadow from his kennelmate Bigtime Brody, who he ran down.

They have drawn the inside two traps tomorrow evening.

Cole has a number of others accepted to contest this race, which includes the third-placed Monday finisher Big Time Seth, who will be sighted wearing the pink racing vest here.

Kennelmate Bigtime Bruno appeals as a contender who can add some value to the race combos, even though he has drawn poorly in trap five.

Last week, Cole-trained Trojan Hoarse made an absolute flyer from trap five to set up the pace in the Group 2 $16,000 Wanganui Toyota Dash For Cash, dictating terms to his rivals for the win in a followup from being last season's dual Group 1 victor.

He scampered through his 305m assignment in a personal best 17.28s and he'll be looking to serve up a repeat dose from trap two in tomorrow evening's open class 305m dash (Race 6).

Sir Duggie scrambled for a couple of strides when he came off the mats in the Dash For Cash, which ended his winning claims.

He has drawn on Trojan's Hoarse's immediate outer, from where he is more than capable of reversing that result as he seeks his 58th career win tomorrow evening.