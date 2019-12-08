The Central Hinds with their Whanganui contingent were comfortably beaten by the Northern Spirit in their two Hallyburton Johnstone Shield matches at Bay Oval over the weekend, with wet weather bringing the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method into play for both of them.

On Saturday, Northern Spirit raised an imposing 299-5 from their 50 overs, with every batter making a contribution, as Jessica Watkin finished with 2-72 from her 10 overs of spin.

In reply, Central reached 229-9 after 45 overs, with the Spirit getting a 53-run win via the DLS method.

Watkin scored 34 off 39 balls at the top of the order, while Kerry Tomlinson made 44 from 64 balls and Esther Lanser made a quick 23 from 15, but it wasn't enough.

On Sunday, Spirit beat the Hinds by eight wickets, in a match reduced to 46 overs each.

The Hinds were bowled out for 178, Watkin top scoring with 38 from 45 balls, while Tomlinson was dismissed cheaply and Lanser made 17.

Spirit reached their target in the 36th over, Watkin finishing with 0-33 including one maiden from her eight overs.

Teams will now switch to the Dream 11 Super Smash Twenty20, before the national one-day championship resumes in February.