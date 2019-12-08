Central Football hosted 27 teams across two days of action for their Ethkick Futsal tournaments at Jubilee Stadium this weekend.

Futsal is a variation on the traditional form of association football, being contested indoors on a hard court with smaller playing areas and a specially made ball, which is also smaller with a harder bounce.

Games are short in duration, starting at 10 minutes for the younger grades, and played with five vs five on court, including a designated goal keeper.

There were children's matches of Under 10 and Under 13 grades played yesterday, mostly between established school and football club squads, which followed a give-it-a-go session in the morning for newcomers to the sport, from which a composite team was created.

Cameron Boyer looks to move the ball.

Today was for the youth and adult teams, and also included an introductionary skills session in the morning.

There were eight team's in the Under 10's, split into separate pools, and one Under 13 grade with seven teams.

Twelve youth and adult teams took part today, also split into separate pools for senior round-robin competition.

The activities finished with an exhibition game between one of the visiting teams in the Palmy Muslins taking on the 'Mayor's Five', led by WDC mayor Hamish McDouall.

Hamish McDouall playing for the Mayor's Five against the Palmy Muslins at the end of the senior tournament today.

The team included the match officials from the weekend along with Eilish Graves, the head coach of the NZ Deaf Women's Futsal team, and NZ Football's community development manager Jamie Milne.

Tournament Winners

Under 10 – Pool A: DHFC Jedi; Pool B: Churton.

Under 13: Top Binz.

Senior – Pool A: Win or Lose We Booze; Pool B: 8 M8TZ.