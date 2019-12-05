Steelform Wanganui's four time Meads Cup-winning head coach Jason Caskey has been reappointed for another season.

Having completed his latest two-year contract this year, the Wanganui Rugby Football Union announced Caskey will remain in the job for the 2020 Mitre 10 Heartland Championship season.

WRFU Chairman Jeff Phillips said that after taking Wanganui to a sixth Meads Cup final appearence, Caskey indicated his desire to remain in the job.

The WRFU board agreed by majority vote to retain their most successful Heartland coach, this time on a 12-month contract.

"After the retirement in recent years of key senior players, Jason and his coaching team have worked on rebuilding and developing more depth in our Heartland squad," said the press release.

"Creating this additional depth has had a positive effect on the strength of our local club rugby competition."

Having served as head coach, after a term as assistant, in 2011-12 and then again in 2014-19, Caskey's Wanganui teams have won the Meads Cup four times (2011, 2016-18), come runnerup twice (2012, 2019), and claimed the 2014 Lochore Cup.

In those eight seasons, Wanganui have won 61 games, drawn one and lost 17.

"Jason's passion for Wanganui and record over a sustained period give's the board confidence for the 2020 season ahead."

The Whanganui Chronicle will have further comment from Caskey tomorrow