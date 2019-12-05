The Central Districts Under 19's and their Unreal Grass Wicket Wanganui player Akhil Kumar had a good start to the national tournament with a last-ball three wicket win over Otago U19 at Lincoln University yesterday.

Kumar made a run out and took 1-14 with two maidens off his six overs of bowling, as Otago reached 242-9.

Kumar then scored 24 off 35 balls as part of his team's successful run chase to 245-7, with Finn Restieaux hitting a boundary off the last ball to win the game.

Against Wellington today, Kumar scored 17 not out as part of CD's 287-5 in the first innings.

At this stage, Wellington are 121-4 after 28 overs, with Kumar having bowled six overs with one maiden, conceeding 18 runs.