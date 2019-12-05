Manawatu-Wanganui and their local No 1 player Tara Raj have continued their unbeaten march in the New Zealand Women's Interprovincials at Napier's Maraenui Golf Club.

Having beaten Wellington 5-0 and Hawkes Bay-Poverty Bay 4-1 on Tuesday, they continued their winning ways yesterday with victories over Aorangi 4-1 and Taranaki 5-0.

The shutouts continued this morning with a 5-0 win over Otago, which was followed by a bye this afternoon.

Raj defeated Taranaki's Tineka Kumeroa 1up in a closely fought contest, and then Otago's Sumin Kang 4/3.

After Round 5, Manawatu-Wanganui were sitting on top of Division One on five points and 23 games, setting up a top of the table clash with three-time defending champions Auckland, who were on four points and 19.5 games.

They will face off tomorrow morning, with the undefeated Raj taking on Auckland's No 1 Vivian Lu.

Play starts at 8.40am.

Results:

Round 4

Manawatu/Wanganui bt Taranaki 5-0: Tara Raj def Tineka Kumeroa 1up; Zhuo Yi Hu def Joanne McDonald 5/4; Brydie Hodge def Debbie McCallum 5/4; Lisa Herbert def Kim Lucas 8/7; Lily Griffin def Hollie Wham 3/2.

Round 5

Manawatu/Wanganui bt Otago 5-0: Tara Raj def Sumin Kang 4/3; Zhuo Yi Hu def Danielle Bailey 3/2; Brydie Hodge def Tracey Storer 7/6; Lisa Herbert def Susan Greig 1up; Lily Griffin def Amy Johns 7/5.