An outstanding 12 race card ensures there will be first class racing action throughout tomorrow evening's big ticket Hatrick meeting.

Just under a staggering $150,000 in stake money will be allocated by the Wanganui GRC, with the meeting being highlighted by two Group race finals.

Four 520m heats, held last Friday, decided was will be a real competitive-looking final field for the Group 1 $46,000 Accell Therapy Spion Rose Cup (Race 10).

The box draw for the decider has made this final tougher to assess.

Tirau trainer Karen Walsh produced her Group 1 winner Thrilling Talk to clock the quickest 30.07s heat time.

He is a noted railer, therefore drawing trap seven isn't were he wants to be.

"Yes, his draw worries me. He's capable of winning it, but the first turn will decide his race," said Walsh, who also produced Thrilling Vice to win his heat in 30.19s.

"Vice is a good consistent performer who gives it everything."

He has drawn nicely in trap two.

Foxton trainers Gary and Sandra Fredrickson were rapt with their charge Hey Fernando winning his heat in 30.27s from the one trap and he has drawn the same trap tomorrow evening.

"Fernando in a real top purple patch of form," said Gary Fredrickson.

"His draw provides him with sound looking claims. He has come through his heat brilliantly, now it's over to him."

And then there's the Group 1 "bridesmaid" Dyna Dave.

This bloke heads into this evening with a bank of $240,830 listed beside his name, however victory at the elite level still eludes him.

He delivered his normal race in his heat here – slow early, then he rocketed home for his two length second to Thrilling Talk.

A similar scenario looks likely this evening from his tricky five trap draw.

"It's going to be the first turn that will decide his fate," said trainer Craig Roberts.

"Look, if he's anywhere near the pace when turning for home, then yes, he can out finish the others. He's spot on for the final."

The speed merchants will contest the $16,000 Wanganui Toyota Dash For Cash (Race 9) at Group 2 level after contesting five 305m heats last week.

The indestructible Lisa Cole-prepared Sir Duggie landed his 57th career win when he returned the quickest heat clock via his 17.36s dash.

"Drawing trap eight isn't ideal for him although if he repeats his quick first sectional from last week, then he'll be right in this," said partner Brendon Cole.

Cole has qualified three other finalists with the best of them looking to be the nicely trap two drawn Bigtime Shine, who pushed Sir Duggie to a heat neck margin.

"She is right up there as a top chance."

Buddy Boom is seeking dual Group race glory for his northern conditioners Jared Udy and Denise Cottam.

The recent $36,000 Galaxy Sprint winner won his heat in 17.46s.

"Buddy keeps on doing everything we ask off him," said Udy.