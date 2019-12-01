Defeat in the extra hole playoff of their semifinal prevented Manawatu-Wanganui from having a chance at their first NZ Men's Interprovincials title since 2013 at the Hastings Golf Club on Saturday.

Having made the semifinals after coming second in Division 1, finishing with good wins over Northland and Tasman on Friday, Manawatu-Wanganui faced Division 1's top team Auckland and were deadlocked 2.5-2.5 at the end of play.

After they tied their matchup, Trent Munn played a 19th hole against Johnny Tynan, who would win it and put Auckland into the final against Otago.

Otago had upset the undefeated Division 1 side North Harbour 3-2, but the final proved a bridge to far as Auckland won 5-0, having been runnerup the previous two years.

The Manawatu-Wanganui squad was made up entirely of Manawatu players.