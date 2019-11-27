The Manawatu-Wanganui team rebounded from their opening day loss to pick up two wins at the NZ Men's Interprovincials at Hastings Golf Club yesterday.

The team, which is made up entirely of Manawatu players, lost to North Harbour 4.5-0.5 on Monday morning, having the bye in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, Manawatu-Wanganui narrowly beat Hawke's Bay 3-2 i the morning, then picked up a 4-1 win over Taranaki in the afternoon.

Play continues this morning against Canterbury.

The Manawatu-Wanganui team is: Tyler Wood, Liam Finlayson, Trent Munn, Tyler Hodge, Regan McConaghty, Angus Findlay.