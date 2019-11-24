It was another strong turnout for the Pete Hamilton Memorial Open Triples at the Wanganui East Club at the weekend.

The club's big annual petanque tournament attracted 23 teams, or 69 players, slightly down on the 25 last year.

However, last year's tournament was the first to played since the passing of former New Zealand representative and champion Pete "Pieman" Hamilton, with the event renamed in his honour.

There was another good turnout of teams for the annual tournament.

Qualifying games were played on Saturday to play in either the Trophy, Trophy Consolation or Plate knockout games this afternoon.

There were repeat winners for the Trophy, as Auckland's David Leppard and Andre Noel teamed with new partner Nico Toynbee to win the final over Brett Maguire, Sarah Jane Wright, and Dez Grant.

The Open Triples Tournament's Trophy winning team.

The beaten semifinalists were Moises Burgas, Murray Porter and Lee Tafford, and the other team of Michael Rocks, Grant Bray and Myles Cowper.

The Trophy Consolation title was won by Michelle Maxwell, Debby Butler and Allan Taylor, who won the final over Christine Daykin, and the Foxall's – Peter and Pauline.

Plate winners Wanganui East's Yvonne Futcher and her Kapiti teammates Sheryl and Kevin McFadgen, who defeated James Carlsen, Shirley MacDonald, and Dexter Farrell in the final.

Introduced last year, the Pete Hamilton Memorial Trophy is awarded to the highest placed team made up entirely of locals.

This year there was a tie, as 2018's inaugural winners Dene Futcher, Beryl Cowan and Sheryl Parslow will have to share the wooden trophy with Trish Amoroa-Biddle, Dave Nicholls, and Bill Ray.