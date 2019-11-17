Whanganui's Ben Smith scored an outstanding 100 in the Central Districts Stags opening game of the Ford Trophy against Canterbury at Fitzherbert Park this afternoon.

Joining opener George Worker (135) at 80-1 in the 17th over, Smith started watchfully as part of the 145-run partnership, before increasing his scoring, reaching 50 in 56 balls.

Smith continued to attack after losing Worker at 225-2 in the 40th over, putting on another quick fire 72-run partnership with former Whanganui Collegiate old boy and Wanganui rep batsman Tom Bruce (56).

Smith was dismissed on 100 from 88 balls, including eight boundaries and three sixes.

The Stags finished on 349-4. Rain delayed the start of the Canterbury innings after three balls, before resuming briefly and then coming off again.