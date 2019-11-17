The Central Districts Hinds with their two Anndion Lodge Wanganui players got their Hallyburton Johnstone Shield defence off to a winning start with a 73-run victory over the Otago Sparks at Donnelly Park yesterday.

The Hinds were dismissed in the 49th over for 198, and although Jessica Watkin was run out for 1 at opener, Wanganui team mate Esther Lanser top scored with 45 from 63 balls, hitting four boundaries.

Lanser shared in a crucial middle order partnership with Kerry Tomlinson (42).

In reply, the Sparks were bowled out for 125 in the 43rd over.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Watkin pinned them down with her spinners, taking 1-11 from her ten overs, including three maidens.

She got a key wicket in Otago captain Bella James trapped leg before.

Today's return game is currently weather delayed.