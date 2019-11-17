The Central Districts Hinds with their two Anndion Lodge Wanganui players got their Hallyburton Johnstone Shield defence off to a winning start with a 73-run victory over the Otago Sparks at Donnelly Park yesterday.

The Hinds were dismissed in the 49th over for 198, and although Jessica Watkin was run out for 1 at opener, Wanganui team mate Esther Lanser top scored with 45 from 63 balls, hitting four boundaries.

Lanser shared in a crucial middle order partnership with Kerry Tomlinson (42).

In reply, the Sparks were bowled out for 125 in the 43rd over.

Watkin pinned them down with her spinners, taking 1-11 from her ten overs, including three maidens.

She got a key wicket in Otago captain Bella James trapped leg before.

Today's return game is currently weather delayed.