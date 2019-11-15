Marton Golf Club continues to provide fertile greens for golfers hunting an elusive ace, as Phil Simpson sunk a hole-in-one at the third hole last weekend.

Following on from beekeeper Greg McIvor getting an ace on the 17th hole last month, the semi-retired farmer Simpson took out his 4 rescue (hybrid) club on the Par 3 third hole, which is 144m from tee to green.

"It just cleared the bunker and rolled forward," he said this week.

"The pin is at the back of the green, then it slopes away, so I lost sight of it and was searching at the back.

"Finally, I thought I'd better check the hole. We got a bit excited then."

Simpson's magic shot was witnessed by his three playing mates for the regular Saturday competition round, although he did tempt fate somewhat by not putting the ball away for safe keeping at that point.

"I played with it for the rest of the round, but I still had it at the end.

"I'll just keep it there [as a memento].

"I did have to shout the bar, shout the field."

Having taken up the game 20 years ago, Simpson is a regular Thursday and Saturday player these days, having moved closer to town from the family farm which is now being run by his two sons, although dad still heads back to help out.

"I just do what I'm told now," he said.

It is the second ace of his playing career, having sunk a hole-in-one at the Wanganui Golf Club's Belmont course in July, 2015.

"I think to get two is good enough, really, don't expect any more."

It is believed to be the 11th ace in the greater Whanganui region this year.