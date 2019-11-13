The northern Karen Walsh-trained Thrilling Vice has some unfinished business to attend to during tomorrow evening's Hatrick meeting.

Thrilling Vice led home last Friday's open class 520m event, only to have his "win" taken away from him with the race being declared a no race.

Here's the official stipendiary explanation surrounding the abandonment.

"Race 10 was declared a no race per rule 52.1 and 52.6 due to the lure taking approx 23 seconds to trip the lids after the all-clear was given by the starter to the lure driver – with this amount of time in the boxes being far past the acceptable time for the lure to arrive to ensure a fair start for all runners."

Tomorrow, Thrilling Vice is required to jump from trap five, from where he must place himself handy to the early pace.

It is a tricky looking field with the obvious dangers being provided from the strong Lisa Cole kennels.

Bigtime Bruno is returning here after delivering his competitive recent Manawatu 457m races.

He can feature from his trap two draw, as can his kennelmate Bigtime Rod from trap eight.

Bigtime Ocean (three) and Bigtime Shadow (six) both own sufficient early pace to make their presence felt for a long way here.

Hey Fernando (four) has been bold in mixing his recent race distances for his trainers Gary and Sandra Fredrickson.

He can produce a competitive 520m effort here, after his recent stylish 305m and 520m wins.

There's also two open class 305m sprints on this evening's card, which sees the boom sprinter Sir Duggie (Race 5) drawn to repeat his 305m from last Friday from the one trap.

He delivered the meeting-best 17.49s sprint over 305m last week for Cole when he won his 55th race from his 105th race day outing.

Look to his kennelmates Cheese And Chalk, Awesome Quality and Big Time Billie to provide him with the most opposition.

It's a rather even-looking field who will contest the other open class 305m dash (Race 9).

The Marcie Flipp-trained Idol Nifty makes his return into the top class ranks after delivering his 17.76s C3/4 305m win last Friday.

Drawing out in trap eight is likely to assist him in this dash.

Bigtime Eve, Bigtime Emjay, Bigtime Shine and Bigtime Banjo are all capable of featuring in this sprint.