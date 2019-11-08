Steelform Wanganui lock Campbell Hart and centre Penijamini Nabainivalu have retained their places in the NZ Heartland XV for their final game against the Vanua XV at Sigatoka's Lawaqa Park tomorrow afternoon.

Coach Mark Rutene made six changes to the starting lineup which defeated Vanua 12-7 at Lautoka's Churchill Park on Wednesday evening.

Vice captain Hart is one of only three players in the 26-man squad to have started all three matches, when including last Saturday's 29-19 loss to NZ Marist, and the sole player to stay in the same position.

Captain Brett Ranga (Thames Valley) switched from blindside flanker to No 8 and fellow vice-captain Willie Paia'aua (Horowhenua-Kapiti) has swapped wings.

Kickoff is 4pm, NZ time.

The team is

1. Ralph Darling (North Otago); 2. Anthony Ellis (Buller); 3. Tyler Kearns (West Coast); 4. Campbell Hart (Wanganui) (vc); 5. Sam Liebezeit (West Coast); 6. Hone Haerewa (East Coast); 7. Nathan Kendrick (Horowhenua-Kapiti); 8. Brett Ranga (Thames Valley) (c); 9. Robbie Smith (North Otago); 10. Tim Priest (Wairarapa Bush); 11. Patrick Pati (North Otago); 12. Sione Holani (West Coast); 13. Peni Nabainivalu (Wanganui); 14. Willie Paia'aua (Horowhenua-Kapiti) (vc); 15. Himiona Henare (Horowhenua-Kapiti).

Reserves - Forwards: 16. Troy Tauwhare (West Coast); 17. Meli Kolinisau (North Otago); 18. Carl Carmichael (King Country); 19. Chulainn Mabbett-Sowerby (King Country); 20. Seta Koroitamana (Mid Canterbury). Backs: 21. Willie Wright (South Canterbury); 22. Jaxon Tagavaitau (Horowhenua-Kapiti); 23. Alex Thrupp (King Country).