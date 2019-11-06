The lower graded promising greyhounds takes center stage during tomorrow evening's chasing action at the Hatrick Raceway, when they contest their $7,500 New Zealand Racing Series Novice (NZRS) final in Race 5.

NZRS races are held nationally for New Zealand-bred greyhounds only, and are separated into five different grade and race distance categories.

They are designed to reward the breeders of the placed greyhounds, with half of the stake money on offer being paid to those respective breeders of the placed-getting runners in the finals.

Five 520m heats, held last week, decided tomorrow evening's final field.

This particular series is restricted to maiden (C0) and C1 graded greyhounds.

Clearly posting the quickest heat time was the Lisa Cole-prepared Big Time Vince, who completed his 520m task in a tidy 30.47s.

He set the pace throughout when delivering his win while drawing trap two here says he can serve up a repeat dose.

His kennelmate Big Time Elsa, who was having just her third race day start, also set the tempo when delivering her bold pace making 30.61s heat win and she has drawn nicely in the one trap.

On the other paw, another kennelmate Bigtime Fred owns volumes of race experience with tomorrow evening's assignment being his 117th career race.

He completed his heat in 30.80s and from there he went onto win over 457m in 26.42s at the Manawatu Raceway on Monday.

He hasn't fared that well in the box draw, being allocated the tricky five trap.

Local trainer Kellie Gommans produced her charge Flying Huey to take out his heat in 30.77s when also setting the pace.

He will be sighted jumping away from trap six in this event.

The remaining heat winner came from the Robin Wales kennels in Christchurch, as Opawa Jane finishing stoutly to claim her 30.97s victory.

She'll hop away from trap four here.

The main open class 520m event (Race 10) features the presence of the northern Karen Walsh-trained chasers Thrilling Amigo and Thrilling Vice.

Both greyhounds bring solid Cambridge form south with them.

Looking to repel their challenge are the Cole-prepared leading contenders Bigtime Bruno and Bigtime Seth, who are returning from their misses in last week's heats of the $125,000 New Zealand Cup at the Addington Raceway.

Both can feature on their return here, as can last Friday's bold 30.23s 520m winner in the ultra-consistent chaser Bigtime Levi, who will be seeking his 38th career win in this race.