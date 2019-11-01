Whanganui's superstock and supersport racer Tarbon Walker is gearing up for another big season as he will compete in as many different events and divisions as possible leading up to the Cemetery Circuit on Boxing Day.

On a new bike, Walker competed at Hampton Downs on the opening weekend of the season, where despite having clutch problems, he made repairs to get a fourth placing in the last race on the Sunday, October 20.

Then last weekend, Tarbon and teammate David Sharp entered the Taupo Endurance Race and came third.

This event entails two riders competing on their own bikes and alternating on the track over three hours, with no tire changes allowed.

In preparation for the Suzuki International Series in December, which culminates at Cemetery Circuit, Walker will be entering motocross, flat track, pit and bucket bike racing over the coming weeks.

The pit and bucket bike events are done on 150cc bikes and raced at kart tracks.

Walker will compete in the NZ Superbike Championships in the Senior Supersport class.

Last season, he raced on a Superstock 600cc bike, which compete with the Supersport bikes at the same time, but also have a separate points championship.

He finished runnerup in Superstock, and overall was 10th in the Supersports class, just behind fellow Whanganui rider Richie Dibben in ninth.

Walker made a recent trip to Victoria to watch the Superbikes at Winton Park, while he got to ride an Australian Supersportspec' 600cc at Eastern Creek, Sydney Motorsport Park.