Steelform Wanganui captain Campbell Hart will again move from his blindside flanker role to being the lock for the NZ Heartland XV when they kick off their international week of games against NZ Marist for the McCrae Cup in Te Aroha tomorrow.

Hart and fellow Wanganui player Penijamini Nabainivalu are in the squad that will travel to Fiji for two games this coming week, although Nabainivalu is not in the match day squad to face Marist.

Thames Valley's Brett Ranga has retained the captaincy and blindside flanker position from August 31 game against Manu Samoa, with Hart now wearing the No 4 jumper after being the No 5 lock in that Eden Park fixture.

Hart would start Wanganui games at flanker, then move into lock for the final quarter or so when reserves loose forwards came onto the field.

Coach Mark Rutene said injuries from both the Meads and Lochore Cup finals last Saturday have forced some late changes to the forward pack, but he has been impressed since the group assembled on Tuesday.

"We have 14 players back from the team that came together in July so that's made it easier for us, we feel like we are pretty well prepared.

"That [Samoa] match was a great occasion for us and the boys really stepped up.

"Those players will bring some confidence and we expect to see everybody lift in this environment again."

Rutene said with four training's under their belt he is confident in a strong team performance.

"We have reasonable size up front so should be able to win ball and then we've got the backline to make use of it."

The NZ Marist side has players with both Super Rugby and Mitre 10 Cup experiance.

Among them is Wanganui Marist incumbent player Josaia Bogileka, who was on the bench for the team when they lost to the NZ Heartland XV last year in Taupo, 46-19.

After the end of the club rugby season, Bogileka was a key member of the Wanganui Toyota Development XV which retained the RDO Shield in September.

Keeping up the local connections, Chris Back will again manage the NZ Marist side, while Mike Donoghue is the trainer.

After today's match, the team will depart for Fiji to play the Vanua XV on Wednesday and next Saturday.

Kickoff is 2pm at Boyd Park.