There'll be fireworks at Fast Lane Spares Oceanview Family Speedway tomorrow night.

And those fireworks will come both on the track, and then above it as the Wanganui Stockcar and Speedway Club holds its annual Fireworks Spectacular.

The speedway season got off to a fantastic start last Sunday with big fields and some excellent early-season racing.

The Superstock class turned on some close racing, and that is expected to continue tonight with a number of visiting drivers again expected.

Advertisement

Heading the field will be the father-and-son combination of Peter Rees (2NZ) and Ethan Rees (127G).

They lead a contingent of Gisborne-contracted cars likely to be seen at Oceanview on a regular basis ahead of the Elite Mechanical New Zealand Superstock Championship in early January.

James Mallia (99G) was impressive last Sunday as a newcomer to the class, and Gary Davis (31G) has a wealth of experience.

Brothers Keegan Levien (5W) and Ethan Levien (46W) race out of Wellington, but will be making the trip to Whanganui tomorrow to get some track time ahead of the New Zealand Superstocks.

They will be joined by Josh Prentice (15W), another newcomer to the Superstock class.

Prentice won the New Zealand Stockcar title at Gisborne two seasons ago, and is another very talented young driver keen to make his mark.

The Mukka Motorsport team is headed by last season's World 240 Superstock champion, Benji Sneddon (371K).

He will be joined by teammates Dan Hole (471K), and the elder Rees brother Asher (126K).

Advertisement

Regular Whanganui visitors Bruce Williams (41M) and Wayne Moss (25S) round out the expected out-of-town drivers.

Carl Burns (25V) was the pick of the locals last weekend, while Max Holloway (81V), Scott Duncan (23V) and Sheridan O'Hara (9V) all showed glimpses of early season form.

The Midgets make their first appearance of the season at Oceanview.

A regular competitor at Western Springs in Auckland, Duane Hickman (95S) will be the driver to watch.

Karl McGill (93P) has tasted success in the Minisprint class, and is a past lap record holder at Oceanview.

He has also acquired a Midget car, and will campaign in both classes this season.

Glen Huijs had a massive tumble at Stratford last Saturday night.

Clipping another car, Huijs rolled end-for-end, with his car ending up perched on top of the safety wall.

He will be back tomorrow in the 4V Team Huijs Racing car along with Brent Huijs (12V) and a newcomer to the class in Andre Crous (8V).

Dion Mooney (6V) laid down a marker that he will be the Stockcar driver to beat once again this season, with three wins from four starts.

Callum Sturzaker (15V) won the feature race and again looked quick, while Kaelin Mooney (26V) improved with each race – finishing second behind his father in the Grand Slam.

Jack Purcell (5V) had a solid first night of competition, while Blair Lockett (89V) and Gerry Linklater (98V) looked good at times, and Trevor Greig (81V) was all aggression after taking last season off.

Youth and Adult Ministocks and Production Saloons will round out the programme.

Out-of-town drivers dominated both Ministock classes, although Jemma Barnes (92V) had a consistent night's racing.

In the Production Saloons, Shayne Hughes (23V) and Brent Hackett (434V) shared the wins, and looked as though they will have a good rivalry this season.

And at some point after darkness descends, the sky above Fast Lane Spares Oceanview Family Speedway will light up with a spectacular fireworks display courtesy of the Kairanga Lions Club.

The pit gates open at 3pm for competitors, the public gates open at 4.30pm and racing gets underway at 6pm.

With fine weather forecast, hopes are high for a truly explosive evening.