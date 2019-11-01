The new style of junior sailing will be seen on Pauri Lake tomorrow and Sunday as Sailing Wanganui will host the Open Skiff Cup.

Promoted by American's Cup-winning skipper Sir Russell Coutts, open skiff is designed to make the sport fast and exciting for youngsters to enter.

"The composite plastic boats have a windsurfer style sail that is easy to transport and rig, making sailing accessible for the whole family," said Sailing Wanganui's Paul Squire.

Coutts has been the promotor the class since it's introduction.

Advertisement

"The open skiff is a fantastic boat for young sailors to experience the joy of sailing," he said.

"It is fast, exciting and fun to sail, yet simple to rig and maintain.

"Many of the skills learnt in the skiff will be easily transferred to other boats as sailors evolve and progress onto other forms of sailing."

Over 15 boats are expected in the fleet for the early season competition, with junior sailors from around the country coming to join the locals.