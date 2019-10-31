It will be another big night of bouts in the Kaierau Country Club gym on Saturday afternoon when the River City Boxing Club hosts their annual November fight night.

Organised by the Tofa family, around 20 North Island clubs have sent in nominations, which has allowed a 36-match card of amateur fights, making it one of the biggest domestically outside of the Golden Gloves and national championships.

"So excited cause we always run a good tournament, is the reason people wants to come," said head trainer Eddie Tofa.

"We have eight of our local kids matched and ready to box.

"We can call on the Whanganui people to come and support our kids."

Egelani Taito and Heinrich Burgstaller will be in fights at the top of the card.

Coming over is very experienced Taupo boxer Hayden Ball, who lost in the final of the heavyweight division at the national championships in Hastings in early October.

Up and coming from the River City club are Trinity Albert, Majre Apiata-Cook, Whiti Hina, Maddie Buckridge, Isabella Parkes, and Cyprezz Manukau-Atkin.

New boxers making their debut are Jecovis Woods and Pheenyx Apiata-Cook.

The bouts start at the gym on Devon Rd at 4.30pm.

Tickets are $10 adults and $5 for children.