Motoring fans admiring the hardware in the Wanganui War Memorial carpark this afternoon as the 25th annual Targa Rally reached its penultimate overnight stop.

Whanganui is the second-to-last leg of the 1800km touring race, which includes 800km of special stages, as drivers started in Taupo on Monday and will finish the event in Palmerston North on Saturday.

The cars will be burning rubber out of town early tomorrow morning.