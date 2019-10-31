Several regular Friday attendees are missing from action tomorrow evening, owing to racing commitments at the Addington Raceway either tonight or tomorrow afternoon.

It was the start of the $125,000 Christchurch Casino New Zealand Cup carnival with the 520m heats for the cup held tonight, while the straight out speed merchants will be sighted contesting their 295m heats for the $35,000 Fitz Sports Bar Galaxy Sprint tomorrow afternoon.

The sharp chaser Bigtime Cooper gained an exemption from the NZ Cup heats when he won a Hatrick 520m NZ Cup prelude a couple of weeks ago.

He heads down to Christchurch to contest his NZ Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

Prior to that, his trainer Lisa Cole will give him a warm up outing in tomorrow evening's main 520m event (Race 10).

Bigtime Cooper has blazed through his last pair of 520m assignments, set up by his searing first sectionals.

A repeat dose is expected from him tomorrow when he hops away from trap six here.

His kennelmate Bigtime Ocean is making her open class debut in this event.

She also owns quick early pace which is an asset she must use from trap four here.

Bigtime Levi is a thoroughly professional canine athlete.

He will be loaded away into the one trap from where he can be expected to charge home late.

The stayers are also in action tomorrow evening when they contest their 645m event (Race 3).

The Cole-prepared Don't Knocka Gee was brave when she tried to lead her 755m rivals all the way in her Group 1 Wanganui Distance heat last Friday.

She was gunned down at the business end, finishing third. She will adopt pace making tactics in this event.

Adding interest here is the Angela Turnwald-prepared Emgrand Rose, making his NZ staying debut here after strong Manawatu 457m wins.

He was proven in his Australian staying assignments winning a couple of 720m Sydney races.

His kennelmate Arden Emgrand has won over 645m at Hatrick and another competitive effort can be expected tomorrow evening.

Speaking about the staying greyhounds, they will be the feature event when they contest the $30,000 Accel Therapy Wanganui Distance final at Group 1 level during Tuesday's big meeting which gets underway following the running of the Melbourne Cup.

Turnwald-trained stayers dominated last Friday's two 755m heats.

Hot Platter strongly took out the first heat in 45.20s, while Kamada Park led home his kennelmate Opawa June when taking out the second heat in 45.21s.