After coming last at the same tournament in 2018, the Wanganui 8-Ball Pool representative squad comfortably won the annual three-way matchup against Manawatu and Horowhenua-Kapiti last week.

Held in Palmerston North on October 20, each representative team is comprised of 12 men and four women, who each play eight singles and four pairs matches during the day.

Wanganui finished on 87 points, well ahead of Manawatu (79) and Horowhenua-Kapiti (74).

Top individual performer for Wanganui was Steve Robertson, who won seven of his eight singles games and combined with Mike Healey to win three of their four pairs.

Nick Hinga won six of eight singles, while he and Willie Matthews were unbeaten in their four pairs matches.

Advertisement

Sam Haapu also won six from eight singles.

The best performed individual woman in the Wanganui team was Carole Hunt with five singles victories, while Angie Teki and Trish Amoroa had three wins from four as a pair.

Next year's representative matchup will be hosted in Whanganui.