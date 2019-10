The West Coast Bombers completed a successful season as their mixed team the WCB Squadron picked up a big 247-54 win over the new Remutaka Roller League team at Jubilee Stadium on Saturday.

Held during the Sur5al of the Freshies event, the afternoon ended with a 'Black vs White' game for new players from around the Lower North Island.

Coming down to the last jam, White got their noses in front for a 131-129 win.

Photos by Jacs Rush.