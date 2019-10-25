Victoria Park will host the second annual Premier 2 Champion of Champions tournament on Sunday.

The three Whanganui clubs who won the P2 titles last season in Renegades (Holiday Round), Wicket Warriors (Twenty20) and Marton Saracens (Pro 40) will join with Palmerston North Old Boys, who won all three of the Manawatu associations's P2 crowns.

They will play a T20 tournament, with Old Boys meeting Renegades while Saracens face the Warriors, with the winners squaring off in the final that afternoon.