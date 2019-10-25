They'll be here from Australia and across Europe, and another large international field for the Suzuki International Series will hopefully get to sample the best of the Cemetery Circuit, both on the track and off this Boxing Day.

In an example of local business co-operation to help support the iconic Boxing Day racing, Cemetery Circuit Ltd has teamed up with Westmere's Roots Brewing Co to produce a specific pale ale named after the event.

"He's done the stuff for us, it's quite a mild brew," said organiser Alan 'Flea' Willacy of the Roots chief brewer Andy 'H' Henshaw.

The new beer can be purchased from the Roots brewery on State Highway 3, and 50 cents from each bottle sold goes directly towards funding the Cemetery Circuit event.

"It's what it's about, not just selling alcohol, although I hope they do sell a few," said Willacy.

Henshaw describes the pale ale as "crisp and refreshing, and just perfect after a day of riding".

Willacy said in an always tight market for finding sponsors to help cover costs for the series, which continues to grow, it was great to have a home grown partnership between two brands that are complimentary of each other for racing fans.

In addition, Jeff Croot of the local Inferno Design and Digital business created the beer's label design.

As New Zealand's richest motorcycle competition, the international series starts at Taupo's Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park on December 7-8, then moves to Manfeild the following weekend, followed by Whanganui's streets on Boxing Day.

A dozen international competitors have been confirmed, including the British Superbike Championships' superstock title winner Richard Cooper, and the 2019 Isle of Man TT winner in Lee Johnston from Ireland.

"They're coming from four corners - France, Belgium, Australia, England and Ireland. There's a dozen international riders," said Willacy.

"Entries are good, too, coming in more now, and some classes are even full.

"It's just getting bigger."

Cemetery Circuit Ltd is also looking into having local establishments add the pale ale to their beverage range.