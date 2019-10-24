Whanganui batsman Ben Smith now knows how Indian legend MS Dhoni felt at the Cricket World Cup after a direct hit run out from Martin Guptill ended his promising Plunket Shield innings for Central Districts against Auckland today.

After being dismissed for 12 in the first innings, Smith was getting set on 17 in his second dig as the Stags looked to chase down a target of 230 to win.

He was batting well with Ross Taylor to lead a recovery at 45-2 by the lunch break, before new batsman Brad Schmulian called him through for a quick single and Guptill didn't miss.