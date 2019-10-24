It's all about the staying greyhounds during tomorrow evening's Hatrick meeting, where two heats for the $30,000 TAB Wanganui Distance will be held over the extreme 755m race length.

The Group 1 final will be held during the club's big Melbourne Cup evening meeting, where all on-course facilities will be operational prior to the running of the big event from Flemington.

Both heats provides an interesting mix of stayers.

Here's a look at some of the leading heat contenders which will be contested over Races 8 and 9.

First up take a look at the Angela Turnwald-prepared Hot Platter, who has placed in two of her previous three 755m races here.

We know the racing tactics that Don't Knocka Gee is going to adopt for her trainer Lisa Cole – set up the pace and use catch-me-if-you-can tactics.

Know Anxiety hasn't won a race over an extreme distance yet, however she did run a top fourth in the demanding 779m Silver Collar final for her trainer Gary Cleeve.

Mighty Muscle is travelling north from the Dave and Jean Fahey kennels, after delivering a pair of recent strong 645m wins.

He adds interest by stepping up to 755m racing.

Ask King Jeff missed when he was sent over 660m in his last assignment.

He can give some cheek here, providing he places himself handy to the early pace for trainer Cole.

Onto the second heat, which features the Fahey-trained Opawa Hilary, who has developed into a classy stayer over the longer journeys.

We saw that in her recent strong-finishing Cambridge 747m feature win.

Kennelmate Alotta Talk stylishly won a recent Addington Group 2, 732m event, when he was sighted leading all the way.

Expect him to use similar tactics in this heat.

Goldstar Sydney is a competitive, proven stayer who gamely chased home Opawa Hilary in the Cambridge 747m feature event for her trainers Steve and Bonnie Evans.

Dig Dig Dig adds the intrigue factor into this field for his northern trainer Shaun O'Neil, especially as he's having his first taste of racing over a longer trip.

He really caught the eye in the strong manner which he led home a handy field over 650m at Cambridge two races ago.

Kamada Park was a bold pace-making Manawatu 660m winner two races ago for Turnwald. He can give some cheek in this heat.

His kennelmate Opawa June is yet another to consider as she placed in both of her previous 755m races here.