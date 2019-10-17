Steelform Wanganui has saved their immediate future, and now have the chance to rectify their recent past.

Chasing history to become the first team to win the Mitre 10 Heartland Championship's Meads Cup after dropping their opening three games – sitting on a five match winning streak – it is only appropriate, if daunting, that the path runs through Paeroa Domain against 2018's defending champions Thames Valley on Saturday.

Twelve months ago in Whanganui, an unbeaten home side was not expecting too much out of the first-time semifinalists when they arrived at Cooks Gardens for the 1st vs 4th playoff.

