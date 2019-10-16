There are additional incentives attached to the two main open class races during tomorrow evening's Hatrick Raceway meeting.

Preludes will be contested for exemptions from the heats of the looming $125,000 Christchurch Casino New Zealand Cup, and the $35,000 The Fitz Sports Bar Galaxy Sprint.

A top two placing in both races will allow those greyhounds to by-pass the heats and directly enter both Group 1 races at the semifinal stages.

First up tomorrow evening is the Galaxy Sprint prelude (Race 9), which features the welcome return to racing by the current Galaxy Sprint title holder Sir Duggie.

The classy Lisa Cole-prepared winner of 54 races has been sidelined with injury since his last start on August 9 for a 305m dash here.

Likely to relish racing from the eight trap is the visiting Sam Lozell-trained Fantastic Amy.

She is a proven sprinter from that trap, plus she has also compiled sound Hatrick 305m form at Hatrick.

Eye Far is more than capable of featuring for his conditioner Marci Flipp from the kind trap one draw.

Cole has two other contenders engaged here.

Big Time Billie has quickly made her mark in the open class sprinting ranks, as seen by her bold recent Friday C5 305m wins.

Bigtime Sheer led her rivals throughout when she contested her last C4/5 305m dash here.

The 520m chasers contest their NZ Cup prelude in Race 10.

Bigtime Cooper was electric for Cole when he flew through his Monday 457m assignment in a swift 25.79s.

The Wanganui Cup title holder will be looking to lead all the way from the eight trap here.

Nature's Gent is a lethal chaser when he's sighted wearing the red racing vest.

The 2018 NZ Cup winner will be loaded away into the one trap here for his trainer Angela Turnwald.

He has returned to the post-race podium in all 15 races he has contested from the ace trap, including eight wins .

Bigtime Rod is a competitive 520m chaser around Hatrick, and his advancement claims cannot be lightly dismissed.

Big Time Seth is a promising up-and-coming chaser who is still at the improving stage for Cole.

Both greyhounds raced in the recent Group 1 Waterloo Cup final over 527m.

The Matt Roberts-trained She's For Us owns an abundance of early pace, which is an asset she must use from her trap five draw here.

She gave her rivals a chasing lesson when she delivered her 30.29s pace making 520m win last Friday.