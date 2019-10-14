Marton Golf Club professional Lachie McDonald was not able to continue his hot form on the Jennian Homes Charles Tour after a 23rd place finish at the Carrus Open on Sunday.

The 28-year-old had been so close to a maiden tour title at the inaugural Pegasus Open in Christchurch the previous weekend, being beaten on a second playoff hole after Tauranga's Luke Toomey produced a stunning birdie on the 18th green when he chipped in from the sand bunker.

Back on his home course at the Tauranga Golf Club, Toomey's hot streak continued as he fired an excellent five-under par on the final round to see off the rest of the field by six shots (67 64 62 65).

McDonald was well back after his first round of 73 on Thursday, but followed up with a good recovery with rounds of of 64 and 65 to be in contention for a top 10 finish.

However, a final round 74 left him behind the lead pack.

* * * * *

There has been better news out of the Marton Golf Club as one of their members managed a hole in one during stableford competition on October 5.

Beekeeper Greg McIvor, whose name has been appearing in the Marton club's results since 2016, sunk an ace on the 17th hole for the Saturday round.

It is a par 3 of around 150-160m, with an elevated tee.

The 17th hole has yielded a couple of aces in recent years, including then-new grounds keeper Shay Melis in 2016 and veteran Bryan Cameron in 2017.

McIvor's hole in one is believed to be the tenth among the clubs in the wider Whanganui region during this calendar year.