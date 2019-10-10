Three Lisa Cole-trained greyhounds make their return to Hatrick on Friday evening after they contested the Group 1 $35,000 Waterloo Cup at the Manukau Stadium last Sunday.

They will be sighted parading to the 520m traps for the main Accell Leading The Way In Canine Therapy Stakes event (race 10).

Bigtime Levi charged home late to claim his third placing and in doing so he lifted his career stakes earnings up to a tidy $151,733 (36 wins). Expect him to be sighted doing his best work at the business end again.

Bigtime Rod claims on Sunday were extinguished when he was impeded when racing into the first turn and he was shuffled back to the rear group. His claims this evening soared when he was allocated the one trap to race from here.

Big Time Seth is a promising young, up-and-coming chaser who raced handy to the pace until rounding the final turn when he compounded and dropped away. The experience he gained in that outing will be invaluable when looking forward to later season big ticket races.

She's For Us regained her open-class chasing stripes when she hopped into trap one from the reserves bench to lead her Manawatu Cup heat rivals all the way to claim her 26.10s 457m win for her conditioner Matt Roberts.

She's a noted railing chaser who isn't overly suited to her six trap draw this evening. In saying that she can jump straight onto the early pace and she can feature if she uses that tactic.

The locally, Brian Marsh prepared Tyson's Quest is contesting his 59th 520m race at this venue. He must spear forward onto the early pace when he exits from the eight trap here.

The main 305m dash is the Adept Accountants Sprint (race 5) and it has drawn an extremely even, competitive-looking field.

Bigtime Emjay has been delivering competitive recent 305m and 410m sprints for his conditioners Gary and Sandra Fredrickson. Similar can be expected this evening.

Big Time Billie led throughout when she produced her 17.67s win last Friday for Cole. She achieved that from trap eight and she moves in one spot here from where she can serve up a possible repeat dose.

Her kennelmate Bigtime Eve has actually been downgraded back to C4. She is still capable of featuring here.

Adding interest here is the nicely drawn Opawa Lyon from trap one. He is making his open-class debut for local trainer Nathan Udy. His claims here has been enhanced with the noted wide-running Bigtime Banjo drawing next door to him.