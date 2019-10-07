Toyota Whanganui Swim Team's Georgia Abraham has kept up her consistent strong form with a silver medal at the NZ Short Course Swimming Championships, held at the Owen Glenn Aquatic Centre on the North Shore last week.

A Year 9 Whanganui Collegiate student, Abraham, 13, had also won silver in the 50m backstroke for her age group at the recent NZ Secondary School championships.

Her NZ Short Course silver in the same discipline in Auckland was part of a two medal return for the four-person Wanganui team, as 15-year-old Ethan Byers won bronze in his age grade for the 400m boys freestyle.

Making the long trek north were Abraham, Byers, Cayden Earles and Cheyenne Nightingale, both 14.

Manager Neil Jones said after getting the only medal at the NZSS champs, hopes were high for Abraham to make a repeat.

"She did not disappoint, swimming an outstanding race to gain her second national age group medal – her first was a bronze as a 10-year-old – and re-break her own Whanganui record.

"Whanganui records were heavily targeted by the team and at this meet all four swimmers swam Whanganui records, something that had not been done since the formation of the swimming club."

The "perennial contender" Byers was likewise outstanding in gaining his bronze, said Jones

"His swim, also a Whanganui record, was a 3s personal best, and was notable as he has aged up to the 15-year-old group since his long course gold in April.

"He also picked up a very creditable fifth in the gruelling 1500m, with a Whanganui open and age group record with his 38.89s second personal best time of 16.38.07."

Byers also swam against swimmers from the older divisions.

"Qualified for an Open B final and two Open C finals, which gave him overall results of 19th in the 400m free, 21st in the 400m individual medley, and 27th in the 200m free," said Jones.

The manager said both Earles and Nightingale showed real character to achieve their Whanganui age group records and both underlined their potential at this level.

"With a less disrupted season and consistent racing they will both be challenging for medals in the near future.

"Overall Whanganui had an excellent meet with sixteen Top 10 placings.

"Coach Richard Gheel now has a good base to work with, and will look to develop the rest of the club to build the team up for future national meets."

In total, Abraham was second in 50m backstroke, seventh in the 100m and ninth in the 200m.

For the butterfly events, she came 10th in both the 50m and 100m.

In his age group, Byers was third in 400m freestyle, then fourth in the 200m and fifth in the 1500m.

For individual medley, he was sixth in the 400m and ninth in the 200m.

Earles best result was fifth in the 50m backstroke.

In the breast stroke events, Earles came seventh in the 200m, eighth in the 100m and tenth in the 50m.

Nightingale was sixth in the 200m butterfly and seventh for the 100m.