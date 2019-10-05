The Wanganui Past Players continue to run roughshod against their King Country counterparts in the return match from the inaugural fixture in Te Kuiti last year, after a 64-31 attacking exhibition in the Cooks Gardens curtain raiser game today.

Having the larger bench and making rotating substitutions, Wanganui had blown the score out considerably by the second half of the scheduled 60 minute match, which lead to an early stoppage, but not before players had begun swapping teams – as Wanganui turned their jerseys inside out to join the King Country squad.

It created the interesting statistic of wingers Simon

