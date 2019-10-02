After high expectations, the strong Aramoho-Whanganui Rowing Club's squad proved to be extremely competitive and returned with a shining array of medals from the National Masters Rowing Championships on Lake Ruataniwha in Twizel.

The AWRC Masters won 11 gold medals, eight silver and six bronze in mid September.

Over 300 competitors, ranging in age from 26 to 83, represented 36 clubs from around the country, as well as one from Australia, and they enjoyed absolutely perfect racing conditions over the two-day regatta.

AWRC spokesperson Ewen Noble said AWRC also finished second overall for the Top Club points competition.

"The competition was won by the Union Christchurch Club, who had a considerable larger contingent than the local club."

AWRC's Women's C squad of Steph and Jacs Rush, Philippa Baker-Hogan and Tash Carver recorded success in the coxless fours and coxless quads, while Baker-Hogan and Carver also combined to win the double sculls.

The club's Men's G squad of Richard Brock and Trevor Rush once again showed their class in winning the pairs and double scull events for the 65-70 age level.

AWRC's H squad, age 70-75, of Tony Upchurch, Murray Carey, Ewen Noble, Bruce Osborne, Des Lock and Allan Luff combined to win the G (65-70) and H grade coxless fours, as well as the H grade pairs and quads.

The E squad of Murray Stewart and Colin Wright combined with Baker-Hogan and Carver to win the mixed coxless fours.

"One of the strengths of the Aramoho-Wanganui club was the performance in eight-oared events," said Noble.

"Some were composite crews with members from Horowhenua, Waikato and Clifton.

"The club won the Men's H and G eights, finished second in the Men's F eight and the D mixed eights, and win a bronze in the Men's E eight.

"All of the club crews were capably steered by Sue O'Leary."

The Men's G eight: Tony Upchurch, Bruce Osborne, Ewen Noble, Murray Carey, Murray Stewart, Colin Wright, Trevor Rush, Richard Brock, Sue O'Leary.

Upchurch was the prolific medallist of the championships, with four golds, three silvers and two bronze medals.

The Union Boat Club's lone representative, Martin Bridger, won a bronze in the Men's D single sculls and a silver with Baker-Hogan in the mixed doubles sculls.

Union Boat Club's Martin Bridger.

"So, buoyed from the success at the NZ Masters Championships, AWRC is now planning to achieve more success by competing in the Australian Masters Rowing Championships next April, on Lake Barrington in Tasmania," said Noble.