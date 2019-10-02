There was a sensation in last Friday's Hatrick-hosted Waterloo Cup 520m heat, when after 30.17s of hard out chasing action the two Lisa Cole-trained greyhounds raced to the line locked together, with the judge declaring a dead heat.

As expected, it was Bigtime Cooper who blazed away from the traps to set up a frenetic early pace.

He was stalked down the back straight by his kennelmate Bigtime Rod, who slowly but surely closed down the gap.

Both greyhounds travel north to the Manukau Stadium to contest Sunday's Group 1, $35,000 Waterloo Cup final over 527m.

Cole has also qualified two other finalists.

The previous Thursday at Cambridge, Bigtime Levi delivered his normal strong finish for his second placing and therefore he advanced through to contest New Zealand's oldest racing trophy – with the Waterloo Cup first being contested for in 1878.

Then on Sunday afternoon at Manukau, Cole produced Bigtime Seth to charge through a late gap, and in doing so he snatched the Auckland-hosted 527m heat in 30.68s.

"All four greyhounds came through their heats great and are all set to go on Sunday," advised partner Brendon Cole.

"They have drawn okay and I expect Bigtime Cooper to lead the field into the first turn.

"Bigtime Rod and Bigtime Seth should sitting handy to the pace, while Bigtime Levi will finish strongly."

The warm Waterloo Cup favourite is the classy 29.83s Addington heat winner over 520m in Dyna Dave.

The Craig Roberts-trained chaser will be required to navigate his way around the field from his eight trap draw.

Meanwhile, an intriguing paw wrestle looms between five Cole-mentored greyhounds and three chasers from the Angela Turnwald kennels in tomorrow evening's main Whanganui Chronicle 520m event (Race 10).

Her leading prospects sees Bigtime Brody securing the draw advantage via trap one.

Bigtime Shadow is poised to set up the pace from trap two, while Bigtime Homie is returning after his bold Waterloo Cup heat fourth from last Friday.

Nature's Gent ran a game third by two lengths to last Friday's dead heaters for Turnwald.

Her other two contenders here – Diddilee and Emgrand Park – both endured traffic-impeded racing passages during the Manukau Waterloo Cup heat.

Diddilee was especially luckless when he was severely checked when looking likely to win the heat.

Cole-trained sprinters dominate the main 305m sprint (Race 5), where the sharp Bigtime Eve is poised to strike from her kind trap one draw.