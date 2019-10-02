A brief stoppage of play late morning on Tuesday slowed play and ruled out the use of the hard courts in the final day of the St Johns Club Wanganui Junior Open Tennis Tournament.

It meant another late finish for players and organisers, but despite the difficult weather conditions all scheduled matches were completed.

Top seeds were defeated in both the girls and boys under-12 singles and the top seeds (including local Ruby McIntyre) were also upset in the girls' doubles.

The same happened in the marathon under-16 boys' doubles which featured some long rallies and excellent doubles play before second seeds Riley Jack and Rhys Workman upset the more fancied top seeds George Baird and Jonty Giesen.

Thirteen-year-old Giesen from Manawatu had won the open men's doubles title with partner Conner Heap, who had also taken out the open men's singles on Sunday.

12 & under (with seeding in brackets):

Boys Singles — (3)Finn Willman beat (1)Matthew Finn 6/3 6/3

Boys Doubles — (1)Finn & Aryan Bhawan beat (2)Johnny Baird & George Lyons 7/6 6/7 (10-4)

Girls Singles (2)Marla Krzanic-Sullivan beat (1)Ayla Giesen 6/4 6/3

Girls Doubles — India Apatu & Francesco Wells beat (1)Krzanic-Sullivan & Ruby McIntyre (Wang) 6/2 6/1

16 & under (with seeding in brackets):

Boys Singles — (1)Sam Baird beat (2)River Atapu 6/1 6/3

Boys Doubles -(2) Riley Jack & Rhys Workman beat (1)George Baird & Jonty Giesen

Girls Singles — (1)Brooke Morgan beat (2)Charlotte Painter 7/5 6/1

Girls Doubles — (1)Morgan and Painter won round robin competition