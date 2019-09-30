Sporting communities across Whanganui, Rangitikei and Ruapehu need to be quick to enter their nominations for the upcoming Ray White 2016 Whanganui Sports Awards, with the cut-off date of Friday approaching fast.

The awards not only recognise our top achievers but also those who put in the endless hours behind the scenes to enable the opportunities, experiences and successes over the last 12 months.

Nominations are being sought across the following categories:

Moore Stephens Markhams Wanganui National Junior Sportsperson of the Year

Velo Ronny's Bicycle Store International Junior Sportsperson of the Year.

NZCT National Senior Sportsperson of the Year

Mitre 10 MEGA International Senior Sportsperson of the Year

Stihl Shop Wanganui Club of the Year

Mars Petcare Coach of the Year

Treadwell Gordon Junior Team of the Year

Ali Arc Senior Team of the Year

David Jones Motors Masters Award

Rivercity Gas Disabled Sportsperson Recognition

MediaWorks Services to Sport Recognition

Danny Jonas, Sport Whanganui's CEO, is urging the sporting community to get their nominations in now.

"Nomination numbers are low and there are only four days left before nominations close. Please do your part by nominating via the Sport Whanganui website and make sure our sportspeople, administrators, coaches and umpires get the recognition they deserve."

On the night, the annual induction of members to the Whanganui Sports Hall of Fame (where the region's past outstanding sports achievers are acknowledged) will again take place — as well as the Sport Whanganui Roll of Honour, which recognises volunteers who have contributed 25-plus years of service to the region's sports.

Last year's event attracted 102 nominations along with 370 guests attending the awards evening. This is the 56th year the awards have been held with Ray White Wanganui being the principal naming-rights sponsor for the sixth year running. Sport Whanganui is extremely grateful for the ongoing support from Ray White Wanganui to make this event possible year on year.

The event will be held on Friday, November 22, at the Wanganui Function Centre and tickets will be on sale from Monday, October 7, from the Sport Whanganui office. To find out more about nominations and the event please contact event Organiser Nicky Malipaard on (06) 349 2880 or nicky@sportwhanganui.co.nz.