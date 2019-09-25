Whanganui jockey Johnathan Parkes has targeted Waverley for a comeback next Thursday.

The 30-year-old hasn't ridden since mid-July, taking a well-earned break and grieving for his mum, who died a month ago.

Uncle Andrew Parkes says Johnathan has some wasting to do. He was tipping the scales at 58kg.

"But he's in a better frame of mind to start riding again."

Parkes finished second on the national jockey's premiership last season with 118 wins, 15 behind fellow Whanganui rider and premiership winner Lisa Allpress on 133.

The Whanganui rider quinella created history as a first time ever.